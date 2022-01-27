Google mentions by mistake? to the Pixel 6a in a coloring book that he has sent to his Superfans

In August 2020 Google created the Pixel Superfans pilot program, an exclusive Facebook group for its US resident users more super fans have advantages such as question and answer sessions, private events or gifts such as the latest pack that the company has sent to some lucky people.

This week Google has sent some of its Pixel Superfans a box that included a Nest Audio speaker, Pixel 6 socks, and a coloring book, and it is in that book where Google has confirmed the name of the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a appears in Google’s coloring book

@Timotato randomly got a package from Google today for being a superfan? pic.twitter.com/Gw77wKaPMV — Alex Simon (@Bigjew92) January 26, 2022





The coloring book that Google has given away allows its users to paint some of the most recent Google products, such as the Pixel 6, the Chromecast with Google TV, Google Audio, Nest Doorbell or Nest Cam, among other devices, but a device appears which has not yet been officially announced: the Pixel 6a.

The hitherto leaked Pixel 6a appears with its name on the last pages of the book, on page 16, where it lists in a list which Google devices appear on each of the pages. As we can see in the image above, on pages 6 and 7 he reports that a Nest Thermostat and a Nest Thermostat appear in the drawing. Pixel 6a. That page also includes a QR code that takes us to the website https://colors.withgoogle.com/, an online version to color more drawings.

If we go to pages 6 and 7 of the book we discover that only a Nest Hub and the Nest thermostat appear. No trace of the Pixel 6a.

Google could have mistakenly written the name of the Pixel 6a in that coloring book, or they were going to ship that book after the Pixel 6a launched and forgot to remove the name from the listing. Or Google is starting with the promotion of its Pixel 6a so that it begins to talk about it, thus confirming its name.

The latest leak places the presentation of the Pixel 6a next May, probably during Google I/O 2022. The Pixel 6a would be a cheaper version of the Pixel 6, with a smaller model and with some trimmed features, such as the camera main, although according to rumors it would carry the same Google Tensor processor.

Via | Droid-Life

In Engadget Android | How to have the magic eraser of the Pixel 6 in other Google Pixel