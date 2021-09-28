Google Meet will subtitle meetings in English and translate them into Spanish

Holding a Google Meet meeting with people who speak English can be a stressful experience for many who are not fluent in the language, but that is about to change.

In the beta version they are doing, they have announced functions designed to help at this point, capable of putting translated subtitles when someone is speaking in English.



The idea is to assist in videoconferencing with clients, partners, students and employees with live translated subtitles, only for meetings held in English that can be translated into Spanish, French, Portuguese and German.

The current version of this feature is only available for meetings hosted by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Teaching & Learning Upgrade users.

Still, if you’re an admin and interested in trying it out, you should request access before the feature appears in your meetings. To do this, click on this link, where they explain the process.

Users must activate Subtitles in Settings and set it to English before putting “Translated subtitles” underneath, then it will be possible to choose the language of the translation.

In this way, Google Meet video calls will be more global and inclusive, they will help us participate in meetings without having to concentrate too much, and we will be able to access a huge number of online courses that are carried out in English using Google Meet.

At the moment they do not plan to launch translation functions for meetings held in Spanish, French, Portuguese or German, they only translate and subtitle in English, and only for the paid users mentioned above.

When it is available to everyone, we will notify you from here, from WWWhatsnew.