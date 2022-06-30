Google Meet will show you the status of everyone invited to the meeting

Managing your guest list for a meeting on Google Meet may be less frustrating with the new update.

You no longer have to wonder if any invitees, who have not yet shown up to the meeting, have seen your invitation or missed it. Thanks to the latest update, Meet will show you the status of all invitees.

Google Meet will make it easier for you to manage the guest list

Although a family meeting scheduled from Google Meet does not present any problem when following up with the guests, the dynamics are different for work meetings.

Making sure your entire team is in a meeting is important, and it can be a bit frustrating to think about whether or not those who haven’t arrived will have seen your invitation. To avoid these situations, Google Meet has a new option.

As you can see in the image above, Meet will display the status of all invitees, even those who haven’t joined the meeting yet. First, it will be shown to users who have already joined the meeting, and in a lower section under “Also invited” the list of those who have not yet arrived will appear.

In this way, you will know at a glance who is at the meeting, who is yet to arrive, and you will be certain that the absence is not due to forgetting the invitation. On the other hand, if you want to know if they will join the meeting soon, you can communicate with them directly from Meet.

So without the need to complicate yourself with other applications, you will be able to chat with the guest who is missing from the meeting to find out if you can count on their presence. This new dynamic is available for customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Standard and Plus, Business Starter and Plus, as well as for those users who have the different editions of Google Workspace for education.

