Google Meet will no longer show you dark and dark images: and all thanks to AI

The pandemic brought us video calls as the preferred communication method, both in the workplace and personally, and that habit of looking at our faces has continued to this day. However, after that runaway race to be the benchmark application in this segment, Google has now decided to focus on constantly improving the quality of the broadcast and allowing us to be seen in the best possible way when we meet. That goal has been reflected in the arrival of more and more filters and all kinds of tools to improve the quality of what our webcam captures but, from now on, it seems that the Mountain Viewers do not want to leave anything behind. randomly and your artificial intelligence will take over and take care of the job. How? Focused, corrected and increased That strategy that Google is following has to do with allowing us to activate all kinds of utilities aimed at correcting any deviation that we cause when placing our webcam. Thus, if we do not have the wisdom to place ourselves centered within the image, we should not worry because Meet will be able to center us. Or with the sound, which is also going to filter it, analyze what is voice and what noise to convey only what is important to us. Now, from Google they have announced that they are going to introduce the full potential of their artificial intelligence to not only focus and bring the attention of the plane to us as the axis from which to compose it, but also to analyze how dark we are and act accordingly. That is, correcting the brightness and contrast to raise the joy of the image and appear before others in a much more interesting way. And not only to us, but to all the participants. As always, this setting will be optional and it will depend on the user to activate it, although if we give all control to Google within Meet, the same time comes when we even recognize ourselves. It is an exaggeration, but it gives an idea of ​​how with the advancement of these advanced processing techniques, there comes a time when the quality of the lens becomes the least important thing, leaving all the weight of the final result in a software that has given a extraordinary leap in sophistication over the last few years. And in a market as booming as video calling, it was to be expected that they would be used as well. By the way, the first place this preview will reach will be the web versions.