Published on

By Abraham
Google Meet launches 360-degree backgrounds for video calls
Last Friday (17), Google announced news to its meeting and videoconferencing tool. Google Meet now receives 360-degree virtual backgrounds, aimed at video calls.

The feature had been announced in mid-January, but only became available now. It uses your phone’s gyroscope to make the experience dynamic and move the scenery along with you. Here is an example provided by Google:

According to the Mountain View giant, there are several types of 360-degree backgrounds for video calls. Among them, the list has one on a beach and another in a temple, for example.

The company further reinforced that room administrators can enable or disable backgrounds for their users. This can be considered a distraction at the time of video conversations, while it does not reach as much as the filters inserted directly on the participant’s face.

The new 360-degree backgrounds are available to all Google Workspace and personal Google Account users. They can be accessed on the Google Meet app for Android and iOS – whose download links are located on the card below the text.

Did you like the news inserted in Google Meet? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

