5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle Meet launches 360° animated backgrounds

Google Meet launches 360° animated backgrounds

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google meet launches 360 animated backgrounds.jpg
google meet launches 360 animated backgrounds.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google Meet has just acquired a new feature this Wednesday, February 23, 2023. From now on, users will be able to apply 360° animated wallpapers during their videoconferences on smartphones and tablets. Handy if you want to disguise your background with a nice beach.

google meet anime wallpapers
Credit: 123RF

- Advertisement -

Since the explosion of videoconferencing services during the pandemic, the major players in High-Tech have been trying somehow to impose their in-house solutions. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Skype, the choice is endless.

Regarding Google Meet, the Mountain View company has multiplied new features over the past two years, with the introduction of ambient noise reduction, or the possibility of blurring the background.

In 2021, the one that replaced Hangouts Meet got realistic live wallpapers, which may change depending on local weather or time of day. And justly, the American company has just moved up a gear in this area.

After a short test phase with a small selection of users, Google has just announced on the google workspace blog the arrival of new 360° video backgrounds. Currently two in number, namely a beautiful beach and a temple, these animated backgrounds are added to the collection of immersive backgrounds available.

- Advertisement -

Animated backgrounds that use your smartphone’s gyroscope

What is the difference ? It’s very simple, these animated backgrounds use the gyroscope function from your smartphone or tablet to reproduce your position in a virtual environment. In other words, when you turn the camera, the scenery moves simultaneously to create “a dynamic experience“. Useful if you want to make your colleagues believe that you are taking it easy at the beach.

As the manufacturer points out, administrators have the ability to enable or disable animated backgrounds for their users. For those who don’t like the beach. For now, this feature is being rolled out, and according to Google, it will be available to everyone within a fortnight.

- Advertisement -

Finally for all, not quite. In effect, only Google Workspace and G Suite customers will be able to take advantage of it. For others, you will have to be patient and hope that the firm decides to extend the availability of this nice feature.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Asylum requests across the EU rose by 50% and reached 966,000 in 2022

The European Union received 966,000 asylum requests over the course of last year, a...
Tech News

Galaxy S23 Ultra loses to iPhones in screen and audio, according to DxOMark tests

O DxOMark published the results of tests carried out with the screen of the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.