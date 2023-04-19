Google Meet, it is now possible to mute individual video feeds during a call

- Advertisement -

Google has decided to introduce a novelty in Meet, eagerly awaited by those who usually use this solution for educational purposes or even in the professional field. From today in the web version it is possible manage video feeds individually from other participants and decide which ones to keep active and which ones to deactivate.

The operation is quite simple, therefore if we want to try to see how it works the first step is to access the “Persons” list and select the overflow menu next to a user. A new “Don’t watch” option will appear, so once you select that contact’s video feed it will become invisible.

As for themobile application we do not have the same possibility at the moment, but there is a slightly different but equally useful novelty. It has been introduced a new “Audio Only” option which once selected is able to disable all video feeds except those that have content. In any case, it is a way of skimming secondary feeds and directing attention to those in the foreground.

These changes apply without other users knowing about them, so their experience during a video call will not change, regardless of our choices. Google hopes these improvements will prove useful in situations where you want to focus the display on the subject of the meeting or who is presenting, while eliminating as much distractions as possible. The changes are available today for all Google Workspace users and previous G Suite Basic and Business plans.

Among the more recent changes that have not yet been introduced, but which will arrive in the coming months in Google Meet, an interesting change based on artificial intelligence was recently shown. Very soon it will no longer be necessary to click on the raise hand button to be able to ask to speak, but Google Meet will be able to recognize the gesture made with the hand when it is physically performed. This and other news, as anticipated during the recent Bett 2023 event.