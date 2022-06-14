Google Meet is updated to improve audio quality in calls

Google Meet is getting an update that improves sound quality in calls and meetings.

An update that will save you a lot of time trying to solve sound problems, no matter your environment.

Google Meet is updated to improve sound quality on calls

In a previous article, we told you that Microsoft will use AI to improve the audio quality in meetings in Teams. But it is not the only update designed to improve the sound of online calls or video conferences, since Google also wants to improve the sound of Meet.

You don’t want users to spend time troubleshooting sound when they’re on a call. We’ve already seen that they’ve focused on filtering out background noise so it doesn’t become a distraction in a meeting, and now they’re releasing an update that removes sound reverberation:

Reverb removal will automatically filter out echoes created by spaces with hard surfaces, such as a basement or kitchen, helping to ensure optimal audio quality.

So you don’t need to be in an acoustically prepared room to avoid this problem, since Meet will automatically fix it for you. A dynamic that will be practical in multiple situations.

Whether it is a work call, an online class or if we are recording an interview for a podcast with different guests. In the latter case, we won’t have to worry about our guest’s equipment or environment to maintain sound quality, since Meet will automatically improve it taking into account different contexts.

And of course, it will save us from having to go through an editing process to improve sound quality and minimize echo from guest calls. One detail to keep in mind is that this Google Meet update will not be available to all users.

As the Google team mentions, it will roll out to Education Plus, Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Standard and Plus accounts,