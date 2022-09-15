HomeTech NewsGoogle Meet improves host controls and releases automatic reporting for co-hosts

Google Meet improves host controls and releases automatic reporting for co-hosts

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Meet improves host controls and releases automatic reporting for co-hosts
1663204782 google meet improves host controls and releases automatic reporting for.jpeg
- Advertisement -

google Meet has released updates in recent months with improvements to the app and news reaching both personal and corporate accounts. With the changes implemented by the developer, those responsible for the meetings have at their disposal new tools that allow them to adjust the call settings, such as recording and moderation of comments.

The company reportedly recently announced that it will soon release automatic sharing of meeting reports for co-hosts, including the attendee list, poll results, and recording content, if the host has chosen to record the live stream.

This novelty significantly improves the experience of hosts and co-hosts during calls, as currently the person in charge must manually send reports to moderators after the meeting is over. Google says it will need to integrate the call with the Calendar app.

- Advertisement -

Reports will be sent automatically when the moderator is registered before the meeting starts, that is, if the organizer grants the co-host permission to a participant, it will be necessary to send the document manually after the meeting ends, while in future calls it will not be necessary .

controls-and-releases-automatic-reporting-for.jpeg" width="660" height="439">

MediaWorld, the new Huawei P40 Lite E is on offer with Band 4 for free

Co-hosts control panel. (Image: Reproduction).

In the case of Google Classroom, teachers and other employees registered at the educational institution will receive reports automatically via email. The developer reinforces that these news should be available to everyone within two weeks, as the update process happens in batches.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

Do you use Google Meet or do you prefer other video calling apps? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

‘Clean Charging’ will be released for iPhones with iOS 16 this year, says Apple

Apple released this week the new version of its operating system for smartphones, iOS...
Microsoft

EA announces anti-cheat solution for PC games

In order to protect EA games from tampering and cheating, Electronic Arts (EA) announced...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.