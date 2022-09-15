Google Meet improves host controls and releases automatic reporting for co-hosts

Meet has released updates in recent months with improvements to the app and news reaching both personal and corporate accounts. With the changes implemented by the developer, those responsible for the meetings have at their disposal new tools that allow them to adjust the call settings, such as recording and moderation of comments. The company reportedly recently announced that it will soon release sharing of meeting reports for co- , including the attendee list, poll results, and recording content, if the host has chosen to record the live stream.

This novelty significantly improves the experience of hosts and co-hosts during calls, as currently the person in charge must manually send reports to moderators after the meeting is over. Google says it will need to integrate the call with the Calendar app. - Advertisement - Reports will be sent automatically when the moderator is registered before the meeting starts, that is, if the organizer grants the co-host permission to a participant, it will be necessary to send the document manually after the meeting ends, while in future calls it will not be necessary .

In the case of Google Classroom, teachers and other employees registered at the educational institution will receive reports automatically via email. The developer reinforces that these news should be available to everyone within two weeks, as the update process happens in batches.

