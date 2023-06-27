Google Meet has an easier way to access video filters

- Advertisement -

Google Meet is making it a lot easier to access some of its most popular features when we’re on a video call.

A new dynamic that will save you having to deal with different menus, or trying to remember where the function you need for the meeting is. We tell you what this new Google Meet is about.



A shortcut to access the backgrounds and effects of Google Meet

Google Meet has tons of features that allow us to customize almost every aspect of a meeting. However, with so many options around, it may be difficult to access some of the functions that we use the most in video calls, such as video filters.

To do this, you have to open a menu and access other general options to finally find the filters. So if you’re new to Meet, and want to make a quick change, say to change the background, you’re in trouble.

The Google team wants to fix this problem with a small quick actions menu on the web version. Just by hovering the mouse pointer over your video, you will see a shortcut appear that allows you to access the backgrounds section, filters and a “Reframe” option.

An easy way to correct your framing on a video call

Whether you choose the filters or the backgrounds, the corresponding section will open on the side so that you can try and choose the option that you are interested in applying to your video. At the top you can see a preview, and apply it with a simple touch.



As for the “Reframe” option, you can use it to automatically correct your visibility in the video call. For example, your framing will be corrected if you are too far from the camera, if you are not in the center, etc.

And from this quick action menu you can also deactivate the videos of the rest of the participants to focus only on the speaker. As you can see, they are options that are already in Google Meet, but now have a shortcut to find them faster.