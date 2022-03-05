Google Meet has a new feature to detect connection problems in a call

Google Meet is adding a new feature for IT admins that will make it easier for them to spot if they’re experiencing connectivity issues on a call with their team.

This function will provide you with a series of data and graphs to monitor the situation in real time.

New Meet feature to improve the quality of video calls

Last year, Google Meet added a series of tools that help detect any problems that could affect the quality of the video call. For example, if the internet connection is causing problems.

So if the user notices that there are cuts in the video call, the video is blurry or there are distortions in the sound, they can go to the “Troubleshooting” section and see if there are delays in the connection with data in real time. A simple and practical dynamic.

And now it’s implementing a similar dynamic, but for IT administrators. The new Google Meet update will allow detecting and correcting drops in calls due to poor internet connection. And for this, it will show a series of graphs showing different data on bandwidth, type of connection used, network statistics, among other data:

Displaying this information helps administrators visualize the bandwidth of participants compared to the quality of a call, making it easier for them to determine where a bandwidth bottleneck might be causing poor quality.

This new feature will be enabled by default, so administrators will not need to take any action. And the information will be found in the administration console, from Applications >> Google Workspace >> Google Meet >> Meet quality tool.