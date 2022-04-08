Google Meet has a new feature to avoid awkward situations

Google Meet is adding a series of new features in its latest update. And one of them will save you from having to go through an awkward moment when a video call ends.

You won’t have to take any action or activate anything, since Meet will detect the situation and activate it automatically.

New Google Meet feature so you don’t forget to leave the video call

At the beginning of the month, Google Meet announced a series of new features designed to facilitate a hybrid work model. And now it reinforces its proposal with new features that improve the dynamics of video calls and prevent some uncomfortable situations from occurring.

One of the new options that is implemented in Google Meet will remind you not to forget to leave the video call. Yes, it seems like a strange option, since we do not usually stay on a video call after it ends or after everyone has left.

But if it’s normal for your job to go from one videoconference to another, or work with your team remotely in virtual meetings, staying until the last one becomes part of the routine. So that this situation does not become a problem, and you completely forget that you are still connected to a video call, Google Meet will issue a reminder.

When Meet detects that 2 minutes have passed since you became the only person in the video call, it will show you a notification like “Still there? You’re the only one here, so this call will be over in less than 2 minutes. Do you want to stay on the call?

If you don’t respond within 2 minutes of the message, Google Meet will automatically kick you out of the video call. In this way, it will prevent your audio and video from being left open without you realizing it.

This new feature will roll out to both the desktop version of Google Meet and the iOS app. As for Android, there is no release date yet.