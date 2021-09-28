Google Meet for Android now lets you replace your background with a video

For a few months, Google Meet It offers us the possibility to change the background of our video calls, thus allowing us to protect our privacy by preventing our home from being shown in the background during a video call, especially in groups with people we do not know or who we do not want to see as our home is.

Well, until now these wallpapers were static. Google Meet put a still image in the background, but from now on we can also put a background video for our video calls.

The new Google Meet video backgrounds

Join the 25 static backgrounds on Google Meet now six video backgrounds or animated, among which are a classroom, a party, a beach, a submarine and a forest, all under a cartoon design so that the participants of a video call can easily see that it is a video background and do not think that we are making the video call from the beach.

To put a background on video, we just have to click on the “Effects” icon that appears in the thumbnail of our video call. In the funds section we will find the six new Animated wallpapers.

This feature is available now on Android, iOS, and the Web. Google informs that soon they will add more animated backgrounds so that we can find that perfect video to put in the background in our video calls.

Via | Google