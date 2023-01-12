Google Meet adds reactions during video calls: feel free to express yourself

Google Meet, the Mountain View company’s instant messaging service, continues to add functions to expand its possibilities. A couple of weeks ago, Meet received new 3D skins and effects, but today it welcomes another update: now we can react during video calls.

Reactions are a direct way to express our thoughts and feelings, and they are included in applications like WhatsApp. Although Google Meet is not as popular as the Meta platform, Google wants to continue improving its communication application.

Now we can react to video calls in Meet, that’s how it’s done

In the past, Google had several communication apps, but eventually decided to shut down Duo. Now, efforts are focused on Meet, dedicated exclusively to video calls, and Google Chat. The reactions with emoji reach the surviving application, although the release date on Android is unknown at the moment.

According to Google itself, this feature is coming to your system app soonthe usual “coming soon” appears on the scene. It should not take too long, since the update is already present on the desktop and for iOS. The rollout of the new function will take effect in the coming days, when it will finish reaching all users.

To send a reaction during a video call, we must touch the emoji icon in the bottom bar. This icon will display a reaction bar showing nine emoticons. Of course, we can choose the skin tone for the human emojis.

Google Workspace users with early releases enabled they will be able to react with emojis from January 16. On the other hand, those who follow the scheduled release plan must wait until the 23rd. If we have any doubts, we can always check the Workspace release calendar.

More information | Google Workspace

Cover Image | Google