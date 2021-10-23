Google Meet adds more controls to moderate meetings

Google Meet has new options so that organizers can control how video conferences unfold.

To avoid unnecessary interruptions or unruly participants, administrators will have new features available.

Google Meet adds more options to control meetings

Google Meet already has a number of options that allow hosts to moderate their meetings. However, the dynamics can improve even more.

To do this, Google adds more options that allow hosts to control the audio and video of the participants. If any of them are causing a disturbance or not cooperating with the meeting rules, the host can turn off the user’s camera and microphone, and prevent them from turning them back on.

That way, organizers can quickly eliminate rioters and prevent them from disrupting the meeting again even after silencing them. One detail to keep in mind is that these options will be disabled by default, so they will have to activate it during the meeting.

This feature gives meeting organizers more control over their meetings by allowing them to decide when they want to allow different levels of attendee engagement, for example to target disruptive participants.

A simple and practical option that allows you to solve a problem quickly without having to affect the rest of the participants. And this is just one of the many features that Google Meet offers to moderate meetings. We already received a series of news in August that boosted the dynamics of Meet and allows hosts to have more control.

For example, the option to mute participants, set limits to establish who can send messages or share screen during the video conference was added. And to ensure that no one can interrupt meetings, there is also the possibility of controlling who can join a meeting.