Google may soon delete inactive Gmail accounts

Google has announced that it will implement a new policy regarding inactive accounts to improve security and optimize storage space. Starting this year, old accounts that have been inactive for at least two years will be deleted. The new policy will focus on person accounts and will not affect those managed by businesses. However, accounts with YouTube videos will not be deleted to preserve historical content.

The opt-out process will begin in December 2023 and Google will apply a step-by-step policy. Initially, the company will start with Gmail accounts that were created but never used. - Advertisement - To ensure that the user is aware, Google will send multiple notifications to the inactive email account and to the recovery email account, if informed, months before the deletion, allowing time for users to take action or retrieve information. important of your accounts.





Users will need to log in periodically or perform basic actions such as reading or sending email, using Google Drive, watching videos on YouTube, downloading apps from the Play Store, and connecting apps with their Google account to keep their account active. The company cites that using its Android app for login validation also counts as activity. How to Create and Print a Random Medieval City in Few Minutes The main reason Google made this decision is security. Inactive accounts are more likely to be hijacked to use spam and spread malicious content, according to research by the company.