Google may launch a feature in ChromeOS that changes wallpapers according to the time of day

Information released this week suggests that Google is working on new wallpapers and screen lock wallpapers for ChromeOS, an operating system that stands out for its speed and integration with the company’s main applications optimized for this lighter version. According to speculation, the next background images that will be interactive bring in the settings an option that allows the device to analyze the time and automatically add an image that matches the period in question. In the case of sunrise, for example, ChromeOS can apply a more cheerful and relaxing photo.

Apparently, the system will also receive other wallpapers that match different times of the day, but we still don’t know the number of options that will be released by the developer. This rumor is based on a quote found in a line of code referring to this possible novelty. - Advertisement - As on other occasions, Google has not positioned itself on the rumors, so it remains for us to wait for official details or new leaks. Despite the scarcity of information, there are strong indications that the software really could receive the “time of day” feature in future updates, but we still don’t know when that might happen.

The Chromebook models compatible with this alleged novelty is also unknown, however, the source code directly mentions that the functionality will be released exclusively for supported laptops, but unfortunately without listing any examples or hardware/software requirements to run the novelty. According to the SamMobile portal, this customization will be launched from ChromeOS 113. So far, only two wallpapers have been “confirmed” by leakers: Clouds and New Mexico.





