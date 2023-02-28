5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle may launch a feature in ChromeOS that changes wallpapers according to...

Google may launch a feature in ChromeOS that changes wallpapers according to the time of day

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google may launch a feature in ChromeOS that changes wallpapers according to the time of day
1677603805 google may launch a feature in chromeos that changes wallpapers.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Information released this week suggests that Google is working on new wallpapers and screen lock wallpapers for ChromeOS, an operating system that stands out for its speed and integration with the company’s main applications optimized for this lighter version.

According to speculation, the next background images that will be interactive bring in the settings an option that allows the device to analyze the time and automatically add an image that matches the period in question. In the case of sunrise, for example, ChromeOS can apply a more cheerful and relaxing photo.

Apparently, the system will also receive other wallpapers that match different times of the day, but we still don’t know the number of options that will be released by the developer. This rumor is based on a quote found in a line of code referring to this possible novelty.

- Advertisement -

As on other occasions, Google has not positioned itself on the rumors, so it remains for us to wait for official details or new leaks. Despite the scarcity of information, there are strong indications that the software really could receive the “time of day” feature in future updates, but we still don’t know when that might happen.

The wait is over: Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are now official

ChromeOS OS Wallpapers. (Image: Playback).

The Chromebook models compatible with this alleged novelty is also unknown, however, the source code directly mentions that the functionality will be released exclusively for supported laptops, but unfortunately without listing any examples or hardware/software requirements to run the novelty.

According to the SamMobile portal, this customization will be launched from ChromeOS 113. So far, only two wallpapers have been “confirmed” by leakers: Clouds and New Mexico.


Offers

Looking to invest in a new laptop this year? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

New Sony headphones spotted on FCC listing

Sony has already conquered its space in the Bluetooth in-ear headphones market, mainly with...
Microsoft

Video card market shrinks 38% in 2022; NVIDIA loses ground to AMD and Intel

The hardware industry remains unstable. A survey released on Monday (27) by the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.