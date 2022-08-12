Google Maps will work offline on Wear OS smartwatches

Maps with Wear OS. (photo: Google)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, two new Smart Watches. But in addition to the news of the added to your catalog, data is also known about Wear OS, the operating system that the Koreans are developing together with Google.

In particular, it will add support for an expected function: use Google Maps Without connection.

Some details are still unknown but the people of Mountain View confirmed the feature during the Samsung Unpacked event that took place in the United States. It has been mentioned that the feature will be added to Wear OS “later this year”, but no specific date has been given.

Google Maps on WearOS. (photo: Twitter)

“New #WearOS experiences are coming soon to a Galaxy Watch near you. New app experiences and a new look for @Google Play on your watch. Explore offline with @Google Maps.️ Ask Google to play your favorite songs on @Spotify,” Google mentions in the posted tweet.

So far, using Google Maps navigation on Wear OS required to keep the smartwatch connected to a mobile device. Very soon this will not be the case. Perhaps in a few months it will be possible to know in more detail how offline support works.

Anyway, it is no coincidence that this added feature has been announced alongside the new Samsung smartwatches.

In fact, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is especially designed for lovers of outdoor physical activities. Accessing Google Maps offline for a day of cycling or hiking is a more than useful option.

Wear OS will have support for more offline apps

But that’s not all Google and Samsung have in mind for Wear OS going forward. Google Maps isn’t the first app to support Wear OS offline.

Do not forget that in 2021, Spotify added the ability to play songs from a smartwatch without relying on a mobile device. And very soon it will be the turn of other popular music applications: Deezer Y soundcloud.

In this sense, the only thing that Google mentioned in a tweet so far is that both platforms will release “new apps for Wear OS” before the end of the year. This is consistent as no streaming services are officially included in the smartwatch OS.

The fact that they support offline music playback in the first place is certainly a welcome feature.

WearOS by Google. (photo: Twitter)

“Later this year, new apps from @SoundCloud and @Deezer are coming to #WearOS, so you can listen phone-free on the go,” the tweet translated into Spanish reads.

Another interesting point to note is that they also arrive major changes to Google Play Store, at least in the version for Wear OS. Google’s intention is not only to update the graphical interface of the application store, but also to provide it with specific functions for those who access it from their smart watches.

Therefore, users will see a list of popular apps, along with personalized recommendations and new collections based on type or category. This will facilitate navigation between apps, grouping applications for the same use, such as playing music or tracking physical activity, among others.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will arrive with Wear OS 3.5 and expand the catalog of alternatives to Apple Watch. Other models are expected to appear this year with software developed by Google and Samsung, adding brands like Fossil, Montblanc and Mobvoi and of course the Pixel Watch.