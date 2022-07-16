Google Maps will show you the most ecological route according to the type of car

Google Maps is preparing a new feature to further customize route recommendations.

Although it is not yet available to all users, there are already hints of this new feature in the latest version of the app. We tell you what it is.

Google Maps will recommend routes taking into account the engine of your car

One of the novelties that Google Maps presented last year was the ecological routes. A dynamic that was enhanced with another change in the app that has to do with the way of showing the most convenient route for the user.

Google Maps no longer recommends the fastest route by default, but instead suggests the least polluting route. That is, the most ecological route. And now it seems that it is preparing new updates based on this initiative.

As mentioned in 9to5Google, Google Maps could suggest different routes depending on the type of car of the user. According to what they were able to analyze in the APK of the latest version of the app, the user could specify the type of engine of the car so that the app suggests the best ecological route, which will help save the greatest amount of energy or fuel.

A dynamic that will be practical, since each engine has its characteristics and different form of consumption. For example, an electric car is not the same as a hybrid. Although there are still not too many details about its operation, Maps may allow us to choose between: Electric, Hybrid, Gasoline and Diesel. Once the user specifies this data, the Google Maps algorithms will suggest the best route.

At the moment, this new dynamic is not available and the Google team has not mentioned anything about it. We will have to wait to see if any of the next updates to the Google Maps app implement this novelty.

