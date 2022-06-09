Google Maps will show you the air quality of your city

The Google Maps app is adding a new feature that will save you from having to resort to other applications.

There are several applications and services that give information about the weather that allow us to know the quality of the air in a certain location. But if you use Google Maps on your mobile, you will no longer have to resort to other applications to find out this information.

Google Maps will show you the air quality of different locations

As the Google team mentions, the Maps app will add this new option so that any user can check the air quality when planning a walk or a trip to another city:

You’ll see the Air Quality Index (AQI), a measure of how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to more information

You will find this information in the “Map details” section, under the new “Air quality” layer. Just by clicking on this option it will show you a graph with the air quality index in that area.

It will not only detail the Air Quality Index (for example, 15 AQI) in cities near that location, but it will also show you this data on the map. You will see the AQI and the corresponding color to indicate if the conditions are good, moderate, bad, etc.

Although this new option has already been activated in the Google Maps app for iOS and Android, it does not show information about any place that we look for on the map. At the moment, it only offers the air quality index for the United States and India, but it could be extended to other territories in the future.

So we will have to wait for future updates of the app to see this data in our cities and nearby areas.