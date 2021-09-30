Google Maps will show forest fires around the world

There is a layer in Google Maps that shows traffic, another that shows the satellite image, another with public transport … and soon we will have another that shows active forest fires in different parts of the planet.

That layer of forest fires for Maps, it already works in the United States, in fact it helped in 2020 to make very important decisions, since when clicking on the fire, links to emergency websites, helpline numbers and evacuation details appeared, all the information that the local government provided to Google.

That wonder will now be available around the world, with up-to-date data in real-time on the containment, the area that has been burned, and the time the details were last released.

The wildfire layer will begin its global rollout for Android devices this week and for iOS devices and PCs in October.

It is important to bear in mind that the size of the fire will be essential to appear or not in the Google Maps layer. In the United States, even the smallest ones are already shown thanks to the data provided by the National Interagency Firefighters Center, but in some countries it may be that the government or the responsible institution does not send the data to Google if the fire is not very large.

They have also announced the project Tree canopy, currently for 15 cities in the United States, although they will expand it to 100 cities worldwide in 2022. That project uses Artificial Intelligence with aerial data to determine the parts of a city most at risk of rapid increases in temperatures, thus helping governments to find suitable areas to plant trees to combat climate change.