Google Maps will release guides for ecological routes

Google has toposted on your blog the arrival of ecological routes, now the Google Maps application will show (only in certain territories, for now) the most environmentally friendly route. According to some studies, the fastest route is not always the greenest.

Nor is it usually the most appropriate if you want to save fuel, so now we can choose between whether to “burn” time or fuel. At the cost of our time, we can avoid making less CO2 emissions and contribute our grain of sand.

Less emissions per year

The vast majority of emissions of this type come from cars (75%), which is why they want to bet on electric cars. In addition, this new functionality arrives for Maps that, according to Google, will save 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Eco-routes debut today in the United States and will reach much of Europe next year. There is no mention of Latin America, Asia and Africa, so it seems that we will have to wait, just as we had to wait for Google Maps itself with more specific streets and addresses.

Google also plans improvements to encourage other types of ecological aid, starting with a better interface and activity log for cyclists. In addition, those who ride a scooter or on the same bikes will now be able to activate it as a valid transport option on Google Maps.

This application usually tells you how long it will take to get there if you walk, if you take public transport or if you go by private car. However, this end of the year will also give approximations for the personal means of transport mentioned.