Google Maps will no longer show you the fastest way, but the most efficient one

Are you one of those who programs your route on Google Maps when you go somewhere you’ve never been before? If you usually do it with a car, they are coming changes that will save you fuelFrom the traditional default recommendation, the fastest, the service will now opt for the most efficient… in the green sense of the term.

This is one of the changes that Google Maps is implementing with sustainability in mind and that will come into force right now in the United States, although in Europe it will do so as of next year, that is, in just over a couple of months. And of these changes, the one that is generating the most attention is the one mentioned, of course, because of what it means.

But isn’t it more logical that the fastest way is always the most efficient in fuel or energy consumption? Well no: it depends on various factors and to think about it and offer a solution to the user in a matter of seconds, nothing better than a ‘Googlerian’ algorithm that indicates the optimal and greenest route to follow on Google Maps.

Of course, if you are to step on the car – remember that the limit in the urban center is now 30 km / h – and polluting more or less does not suppose any concern and what you always want is to take the fastest way, Google Maps it will continue to show -you know that there are usually several routes to choose from- and not only that: you can revert the change and put that option back by default.

This is not, however, the only novelty that Google Maps has just announced related to sustainability …, and it is What is more sustainable than taking the bike, instead of the car, whenever possible? According to the service, the routes within the city by bicycle have doubled in recent times and to make life a little easier for users, it is implementing a new navigation mode.

Waiting to be translated, it is called lite navigation for cyclists and consists of showing details of the route in time so that it does not result in a distraction for the cyclist, as well as allowing to follow the progress of the route, see how long it takes and more. A bit what Google Fit does, but integrated into Google Maps.

Finally, Google Maps will expand the information shared by bicycles and motorcycles in more than 300 cities around the world, including data such as busiest routes, available parking spaces, etc. In both cases, both the lite navigation for cyclists like this new mode of shared information, they are already launched in the United States and will arrive in Europe with the new year.