Google Maps will make changes to the default routes and arrival information

Apple Maps has incorporated into its maps application, after the iOS 15 update, the possibility of choosing the route with the fewest turns of all the available ones and, now, Google is interested in us choosing others that are neither the shortest nor the faster. What’s going on? Well, companies are increasingly perceiving the different ways that their users have to move around the world. And it is time to adapt. In the case of those from Mountain View, they have been betting for some time to offer as much information as possible about how much or how little we pollute each time we take the car and, as a consequence of these movements, in the near future we will have the possibility to choose between all of them. the available routes to get to any site, the one that is the least polluting and, therefore, the least harmful to the environment. Thus, granite by granite each of us can save the atmosphere a few tens of kilos of CO2. Ecology and exact distances As we say, these greener routes are a good claim to learn to move around cities in other ways, but it is also decisive that we have the most up-to-date information on the screen when we use the navigator inside the car. And it is at this point where another of the news that Google Maps is preparing to add to its apps will arrive sooner rather than later. It is about the distance that separates us from the destination that, instead of always being fixed in a quantity, will be updated as we move. It is a detail that seems imperceptible but that can be especially useful in those cases in which we go by bicycle or on foot, or with the car, to notify those who may be waiting for us both about the time and the distance that separates us from them. All these changes will not be immediate and Google has announced that it is preparing them for a launch in the coming months, surely well into 2022, so we have to wait a little bit more. So while they update the apps, we have to use our intuition and think about how we can help the environment so as not to pollute more than necessary. Without excesses, which are then paid for by the planet. >