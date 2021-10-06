Google Maps will launch a basic navigator for bicycle routes

Google has announced interesting news to promote a more sustainable transport in our day to day. Without a doubt, one of the healthiest ways to get around is with a bicycle, and that is why those of Mountain View want to facilitate the work of all those who bet on this means of transport. And it is that the company has listened to the demands of cyclists, who wanted a GPS navigator that was easier to use, and that did not imply looking away from the road or the roads we travel on. This would be the new browser What Google has announced is a browser with more limited functions, but which are also essential to be able to follow a route by bike. It does not make sense that when we ride the bike we have to be aware of the phone screen to see the directions, but the best thing would be to have a much more efficient browser in this regard. Because basically it would be integrated into the notifications of the phone, while the screen remains on, but only showing this information. In such a way that we can see if we are going well, and if we have to make any changes in our route by seeing this notification. In addition, we understand that we will also have the sound directions to reach our destination, so in reality what is dispensed with is the entire graphical interface that accompanies the indications of the bike routes. This functionality will be activated automatically when we choose to do a bike route, so it will be the default mode with which these will be activated. Now, we will have the possibility of reversing it and that the traditional navigator continues to appear when we make a route by bike. This novelty is part of a series of new functions developed by Google to make driving more sustainable and respectful of the planet. On this occasion we have also learned that Google Maps will begin to tell us the least polluting route from next year. So it will not only show us the fastest, the shortest or without tolls, but also the one with the smallest footprint for the planet. Something that if we all choose can contribute a lot to reducing emissions in our daily trips. A small grain of sand that in the long run can turn into something much bigger. These news will reach the United States first and then they will reach the rest of the regions. >