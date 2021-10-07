Google Maps will have a new navigation mode for cyclists

If the bicycle is your means of transport, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics that Google Maps proposes to provide you with the directions of your trip.

Unlike other means of transport, cyclists do not carry their mobile screen always visible to see the instructions on Google Maps. So the dynamics of the step by step to show a route is not a practical modality for cyclists.

To address this, Google Maps is implementing what it calls a “navigation lite” for cyclists. Using this navigation mode, Maps will only display important details about the journey, so as not to distract the cyclist.

Of course, you can check your location on the map at any time, as well as important data such as the elevation of the route. But you will no longer have those turn directions and other details that are impossible to follow on a bike. This new dynamic will begin to be implemented in the coming months, both in the iOS and Android app.

Google Maps will show you the least polluting route

The Lite mode for cyclists is not the only change announced by the Google team. Maps will also change the dynamics of its route recommendations when the user is planning their travel route. Although the fast route has been the main recommendation of Google Maps when we request a route to reach our destination, it will not be like that in the near future.

The least polluting route will be the default recommendation of Google Maps when we request that it show us the route of a trip. A recommendation that will be based on different criteria, for example, traffic, fuel consumption, etc.

Of course, within all the ecological options, you will choose the fastest route. But it will no longer prioritize that the user arrives quickly to a place, but that it contributes to the environment. So it will be the least polluting and the most practical route for our trip.

On the other hand, this does not mean that the fastest route will no longer be available on Google. It will simply be shown as part of the alternative routes, just like the rest of the suggestions displayed by Google Maps. However, the user will have the ability to change this default setting and set the “fast route” to be the default recommendation for Google Maps.

This new dynamic is already being implemented in the United States, and could begin to be used in Europe next year.