Google Maps will allow you to use its ‘plus codes’ to define favorite locations

By: Brian Adam

Google Maps is our reference application when we want to locate ourselves on a map, see where we are, how to get somewhere and create routes with which to save time and money to spend less fuel. And for some of those functions, what you need us to tell you is what our favorite places are: work, our house, the children’s school, etc. On the other hand, in recent years those from Mountain View have been introducing something that they have called plus codes, which are a series of letters and numbers that together define a single GPS position on the world map, and they devised so as not to have to memorize very long addresses made up of street, number, floor, town, province or state and even postal code. Soon you will be able to use them in more places Until now, these plus codes were available as a way to share locations with other users: we mark a point on the map, we obtain that combination of letters and numbers and we send it through a WhatsApp chat, for example . The receiver just has to copy it, go to Google Maps, paste it into the search box at the top of the screen and immediately see the place it refers to. Well, at least in India, Google already allows us to use this plus code as a way to memorize our house, so we don’t have to write the full address, so that the app will interpret which GPS point on the map it is without we tell you nothing. A much simpler way and that can be more operational than the traditional one because, in addition, it has a quality that is highly appreciated these days: privacy. Although anyone can guess to which address a plus code corresponds, at first many users could confuse it with another type of information or password, and not realize that it is a location. In this way, it is possible to dodge the bullet of the curious who try to know this information, which thanks to the plus codes is camouflaged by a format that normally takes forms such as “F836+6M”. These plus codes have only just arrived and seem to have a more than assured future. Not in vain, from Google they affirm that with them “people can receive deliveries, access social and emergency services, or simply help other people find them”, since they are shared more quickly. >

