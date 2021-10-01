Google Maps will add a new layer of information on forest fires

Forest fires are a phenomenon of Nature (many times caused) that concentrates all its destructive power in the hottest months of the year, and it does not matter where on the planet it is because all those areas of forests and with a lot of vegetation are not exempt from suffering any. So in Google they have decided to consider this information as relevant. So much so that last year they started a program that was able to gather information on all the forest fires that were active in the US, to help with extinguishing tasks and, also, to take a hand in evacuation and helps the population. To put it into operation, it was necessary to access satellite information to capture the location and limits of the fire in the mobile application itself. From experiment to application That first pilot program of 2020 was the embryo of what is coming now, which is nothing more than a new Google Maps display layer where it is specifically specified where there is a fire and what data is available. he. Burned surface, extension, areas affected and, all, with the same objective of trying to help both the extinction teams, as well as the people who live in the area and need to know which places are safe. This new layer is being added to the versions of Google Maps of all the countries of the world, where according to North Americans, users can “get up-to-date details on several fires at the same time, allowing them to make quick and informed decisions in moments of emergency”. Just turn on that new display mode and, with a tap on the fire, “see available links to local government resources, such as emergency websites, phone numbers for help and information, and evacuation details.” . In addition to this essential information, the application also delves into another, if possible, more decisive such as what is the state of the fire, whether it is controlled or not, the hectares burned and the last update time of all those data that we have on screen. This week it reached Android phones while in the case of iPhones and the desktop (web) version of Google Maps we will have to wait until the first days of October. >