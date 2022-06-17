Google Maps, there is a very smart traffic widget

Google Maps will soon have a new widget for android which will allow you to always have an eye on the real-time traffic nearby. This is not an indiscretion but a certainty, because it was Google itself that communicated it through an article on the official blog. However, the company did not share details on the rollout: it limited itself to saying that it will arrive “in the next weeks”.

The new widget for Google Maps is useful for keep under control any traffic jams in the surrounding area without having to open the app, and it doesn’t seem like a small difference. While getting ready to go to work, school or run errands, usually, and this is especially true for late regulars, you don’t even remember to open Maps or any other app to get traffic information, so as to optimize the times of arrival at the destination.

However the home screen is often passed even while preparing, and always having such important information there without even having to remember to open the app seems like a significant advantage. Google has inserted a button for adjust the zoom of the map, useful if you are looking for information on the neighborhood rather than the block. It is not clear, however, whether the size of the widget can be changed, which looks like 1X1.

The live traffic widget plugs into a bigger picture of novelty that Google is reserving for Maps. Last month, during the I / O, the developer event, Big G announced several of them including Immersive View, a new system that by combining aerial and Street View images will allow you to observe what is in a certain place. . Now the announcement of the small box in the home for real-time traffic, which Google has included in a selection of the smartest Android widgets: you can find it at the link in SOURCE.