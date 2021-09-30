Google Maps solves one of the great problems of some streets and roads, do you know which one?

Surely it has happened to you at some time, that you go with the car traveling a route and when you reach a narrow street, poorly paved or dirt directly, any reference to where you are disappears and the navigator reports something like “road without a name” or anything like that. It is, unfortunately, the reality that some towns and areas of Spain (and the world) have to face where those of Mountain View are not as accurate as they should be. So it was at the Google “Search One” event held yesterday where Americans have finally offered a solution to what they call “sub-addressed communities” and that will allow us to identify homes and enclaves that until now passed completely unnoticed. And do you know what is the solution they have found? Address Maker is called. An application to identify everything This new Mountain View resource is nothing more than an application that will be available to NGOs, institutions and local governments through which they can generate addresses for users who expressly request it. Thus, if you have problems giving your address when buying online because in Google Maps your house does not have a physical address, now you can request it much faster thanks to this tool.The way to work is very simple since the user who wants it to Identify your home, place of work or retirement in summer, all you have to do is generate a “Plus Code” to tell Google Maps to assign a specific address at that point, which will later be identifiable to all who use your applications. Which includes the rest of us as browser users, if for some reason we have a friend or relative in those same circumstances and there is no way to locate the exact point on the map each time we want to go to see them. Although in Spain there are not many areas that are outside the reach of Google Maps, it is true that it becomes a nuisance not to appear in the application because, thanks to the information it contains, many online delivery and sales companies use it. And not appearing on your street map practically means that we do not exist. At the moment Google is extending this Address Maker app to countries such as Gambia, Kenya, India, South Africa or the US itself, but from Mountain View they have already announced that they will collaborate with other territories in the coming months. Without a doubt, a tool that countless people were crying out for. Don’t you think? >