Google Maps, news coming soon: toll info, navigation from Apple Watch and more

Google announces news for Maps, all united by the goal of simplifying travel planning and cartography exploration activities. More specifically, there are mainly three changes announced today by the Mountain View house: information on road tolls, even more detailed maps it’s a tighter integration with iOS and Siri voice assistant. It should be noted that the features will arrive, for the most part, in the next few weeks also in Italy as an update of the app that for a few months has crossed the milestone of 10 billion downloads from the Play Store.

TOLL INFORMATION

Google introduces road toll pricing information to Maps for the first time. In this way, even before starting the journey, it will be possible to estimate the cost of traveling on the toll roads. The app will consider various elements to determine how much tolls will affect: the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week and the precise time you cross the stretch. The function will be available initially in the United States, India, Germany and Indonesia and accessible through theGoogle Maps app for Android and iOS. A total of about 2000 roads monitored, but Google already makes it known that the service will be extended to other countries in the future.

Google raises the level of detail of the maps again which will be enriched with the ability to view:

traffic lights and stops along the route

more details such as building outlines and areas of interest

in some selected cities, even the shape and width of the road, including road embankments and islands

The new navigation maps will be available in some countries (more precise information is lacking in this regard) on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

INTEGRATION WITH IOS AND SIRI

Finally there are functions that improve the use of Google Maps with Apple devices. The new updates for iOS will allow you to: