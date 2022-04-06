Google Maps, news coming soon: toll info, navigation from Apple Watch and more

Google announces news for Maps, all united by the goal of simplifying travel planning and cartography exploration activities. More specifically, there are mainly three changes announced today by the Mountain View house: information on road tolls, even more detailed maps it’s a tighter integration with iOS and Siri voice assistant. It should be noted that the features will arrive, for the most part, in the next few weeks also in Italy as an update of the app that for a few months has crossed the milestone of 10 billion downloads from the Play Store.
TOLL INFORMATION
Google introduces road toll pricing information to Maps for the first time. In this way, even before starting the journey, it will be possible to estimate the cost of traveling on the toll roads. The app will consider various elements to determine how much tolls will affect: the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week and the precise time you cross the stretch. The function will be available initially in the United States, India, Germany and Indonesia and accessible through theGoogle Maps app for Android and iOS. A total of about 2000 roads monitored, but Google already makes it known that the service will be extended to other countries in the future.
Google raises the level of detail of the maps again which will be enriched with the ability to view:
- traffic lights and stops along the route
- more details such as building outlines and areas of interest
- in some selected cities, even the shape and width of the road, including road embankments and islands
The new navigation maps will be available in some countries (more precise information is lacking in this regard) on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.
INTEGRATION WITH IOS AND SIRI
Finally there are functions that improve the use of Google Maps with Apple devices. The new updates for iOS will allow you to:
- Access Google Maps from the home screen with the new widgets: the new stored trips widget allows you to access the trips entered in the Go Tab directly from the IOS initiated screen. You can also see your arrival time and suggested itinerary if you are behind the wheel. Google is also shrinking the existing Maps search widget to allow the search for favorite places or the start of navigation to the most frequent destinations with a simple tap. To use the new widgets you need the latest version of Maps.
- Browse via Apple Watch: Soon it will be possible to receive the directions of Google Maps directly from the Apple smartwatch, without the need to use the iPhone to start navigation. Google confirms that the news will be available in a few weeks: just tap the Google Maps shortcut in the Apple Watch app and navigation will start automatically. Apple Watch users can also use the “Take me home” complication: just a tap to start navigation home via Google Maps.
- Search and get information with Siri and Spotlight: the process of integrating Google Maps into Spotlight, Siri and the Commands app has started. For example, it will be sufficient to say the voice command “Hey Siri, get directions in Google Maps” or “Hey Siri, search Google Maps“to immediately access Google Maps information. The first milestone of this integration path is set for next summer with an improved Siri search function.
