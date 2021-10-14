Google Maps launches ‘widget’ on Android to access navigation instantly

It seems incredible that Android is the operating system for widgets, by definition, and that Google itself has not been smart enough to have one of its maps fully functional and at the height of its operating system. But it is what things have, that it is enough for iOS to have them so that that (their own) territory that the Mountain View had abandoned can be recovered. And that is practically what is happening with some Google apps that, after showing muscle within the Apple ecosystem with its new widgets, and causing complaints from Android users, has decided to also start taking care of part of its land developing, in this case, one of the most useful widgets that we remember from your Google Maps: a direct and quick access to create routes within the browser part. Android 12, the culprit of everything The imminent launch of the new Google Pixels and, at the same time, the arrival of Android 12, has caused Americans to seem that they have dedicated time to that reinvention of widgets, an essential element of your operating system and that you will have a new life with the release that is coming. So Google Maps has been one of the first apps to join the new trend. It has been through Reddit where a user has revealed the new widget that Google Maps prepares for Android and that, basically, will allow us to create routes within the browser without accessing the application. As you can see on the screens, we will have several display modes depending on the more or less options that we want in view, and that make it easier for us to search for an address or a nearby point of interest or a favorite, such as our house, work, etc. The idea is that with just a couple of clicks, we will be able to start a route to continue with the car, bicycle, walking … The version that allows you to view this widget is Google Maps 11.3.0 which, for now, it doesn’t seem to be available through the Play Store. However, if you want to go ahead and try to see how it looks, it is ready to download the build from services such as APK Mirror, where the files that we download and install are usually verified and we are not in danger of being sneaked by malware . >