Google Maps is updated with a new function perfect for your health

Google applications are usually updated quite regularly. Generally, minor changes are included, but one of the most used developments of this company in both the iOS and Android operating systems has received a new function that is most interesting. We are talking about Google Maps. The new option that you will find in this development has as one of its most interesting details for users that it is beneficial for health. Thus, a new layer is added that can be chosen when viewing the maps in the application. And, in this, what can be seen is the quality of the air in that place (or where you are, since as always the location can be used with Google Maps). That shows the new Google Maps option Basically, what can be seen, as can be seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, is the quality of the air that exists in the different locations that are in the area chosen on the map. Thus, if a green color is seen, everything is going perfectly, while if a red color is seen, things are not exactly positive and it is best to restrict going outside if possible. And, all this, with always up-to-date data (it is even possible to see the time at which the data displayed was published). As always, the way to activate the layer on the map is simple: you just have to click on the button on the right side of the screen and, then, it will switch between the different existing layers in Google Maps. When you get to the air quality itself, stop using the touch panel so you can review the data calmly. Simpler, impossible. Is this feature active on all sides? Well, the truth is that no, since some regions where the application is present do not have an air quality review service with which this information can be obtained. In the case of Spain, you will see that the new tool to display information is not functional, but the layer in question is. This is because the last steps are being taken so that everything is functional, so in a matter of days – at most – the new option that exists in Google Maps can be used normally. The truth is that this is a great advance, because either due to pollution or the level of allergens in the environment, you will be able to know the state of the air where you live. In this way, you will be able to decide whether or not to go out to play sports and even if it is convenient to wear a mask to avoid problems. Without a doubt, an excellent update. >