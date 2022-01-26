Google Maps is updated to help you better choose where to go

Google Maps has been surprising us for some months now with important news. We have had small improvements and some other adjustments due to Christmas, shopping centers and crowds, but in essence the app remains as it is with hardly any changes. Although now it seems that a feature is coming that, above all, seeks to save us time. We all, almost automatically, go to the ratings and opinions on the internet to find out if a store is reliable, if a restaurant provides good service or if this or that professional really does what it promises, and Google Maps is a good example of that ability to convince us to go somewhere just because of how well other users like us paint it. The problem is that to access it, especially in the map view, you first have to touch the place you want to find out about. Opinions at a glance What Google Maps is doing in a stealthy, and limited way, is to avoid us that intermediate step of entering the information of a business when we have the map view of the area in which we are. For this reason, those from Mountain View have found a way to show us all the places related to the search we have done and, just below the name, a brief review with a text in quotation marks that, we do not know if it is a coincidence or not, in the Most cases revolve around positive opinions. So you can see it in the screenshot that you have just above and that gives an idea of ​​the compression exercise that Google has carried out, which has been able to introduce that extra layer of data without hardly affecting the general appearance of the application. In this way, not only do we have an indication of where the other establishments similar to the ones we are looking for are, but we can also choose one by simply attending to the good opinion (or phrase) that someone has left. Of course, at the moment it is a test in very specific places where these printed ratings have been activated on the same map of the application, so we will not have it available in the next few days on our Google Maps here in Spain. There is no doubt that this feature will be one of the ones that we will see implemented in this year 2022, which has started for Google Maps somewhat calmer than normal. >