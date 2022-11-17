Google Maps is updated and receives a function that allows you to explore neighborhoods with Live View

With the novelty, the user can use Live View through the smartphone’s camera to find stores, ATMs, establishments and nearby places. Previously, the function was used exclusively for navigation on foot, displaying directional arrows indicating the path to be followed.

Google recently updated the Maps navigation platform introducing new features that make it easier for the user to explore unknown areas. According to the developer, the newly launched tool in the app uses augmented reality (AR) to make the service more immersive in supported regions.

In a video released by Google, we can see the feature in operation, being able to click on markers to get more information about the place or view the name of the address. Ahead, big tech also launched search enhancements to find electric car charging stations with filter for charging power and more.

According to The Verge, these novelties are restricted to a few regions, such as London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo, with availability scheduled from next week for Android and iOS operating systems — in Europe, it is possible to use Live View only for routes.

In addition to this function, the application was recently updated to display items of interest nearby, making it possible to find snack bars, barbershops and other businesses in neighborhoods.