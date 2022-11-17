Google Maps is always more immersive with new augmented reality features

Google is adding a new augmented reality feature to Google Maps on iOS and Android. The latter allows you to use the camera of your smartphone to see information about the sites and remarkable places around you through the lens.

On September 22, Google held a conference that has long focused on the new features of Google Maps. One of them, called Search with Live View, is about to be deployed in Paris, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. It allows you to get more information about your immediate surroundings through the lens of your device. Simply open Google Maps on mobile, and click on the camera button while pointing your phone to the desired location. Colored dots will appear on notable or useful sites.

Search with Live View will roll out to Android and iOS from next week. Note that you must have an ARCore-certified device, Google’s platform for creating augmented reality experiences for Android and ARKit on iOS. The complete list of compatible smartphones can be found on the Google site.

Google offers other small improvements in Google Maps, which if they are not as spectacular as Search with Live View, are not less practical. The online search giant is once again thinking of electric car drivers. The mapping application further improves the location of charging stations since it now offers a new filter indicating fast charging stations (50 kW or higher).

The company is also considering the situation of people with reduced mobility. Google Maps now shows establishments and wheelchair accessible venues. This functionality was until now only available in five countries, including the United States, it will finally be deployed everywhere in the world. Note that you will need to specify in the app settings that you want to see wheelchair accessible places.

