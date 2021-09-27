Google Maps: coronavirus reaches the map and this 3D image causes a stir in networks

The coronavirus has arrived on the map! Google maps is one of the applications that many have used on their mobile devices to be able to find out where a certain street is or simply check if they are on the correct avenue. But not only that, on the map we also get information about whether there is traffic in a certain area or if there is a toll booth later on.

Thanks to the contribution of several people in the world, Google maps It can be completed in order to be able to guide other people. You also have the possibility to review or leave a comment on whether a restaurant is good or even post your business menu so that more people will consume what you offer.

Like every year, Google has continued to drive the streets with its car. Thanks to its cameras, it can take a 3D image of a main avenue so that you can check it on your computer.

Now the coronavirus has reached Google maps to be able to stay. In that way? It turns out that a curious image has drawn thousands of people’s attention because for the first time people are shown wearing masks on the most famous map in the world.

GOOGLE MAPS AND THE CORONAVIRUS

Since the beginning of 2020, a large part of the people in the world began not only to keep isolation, but also to use a mask. In order to slow down the advance of the covid-19, Measures such as hand washing and disinfection of objects were also spread in order to be protected against the coronavirus.

On Google maps This is the first image in which people without masks appear and, what is striking, they are not blurred because the face shield covers their faces in order to keep personal privacy.

The image is located on a well-known street in Madrid, Spain, specifically the intersection of Calle Bordadores with Calle Arenal. What is also striking is that, if you go back to 2019, you will see a large number of people making their way down the avenue, but in the middle of 2021 few people are appreciated, mostly locals.

It is undoubtedly an image for posterity that has been shared by the tweeter Antonio Giraldo on his Twitter and that has been shared by everyone. It should be noted that there is still no data from Google of all the photos taken in the middle of 2020, when the entire planet was quarantined.

Have you noticed something strange on the Google Maps map in your city? If so, go viral, as the photos you post can go viral in this new normal.