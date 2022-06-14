Google Maps begins to show the cost of tolls

Google Maps is adding a new function that will make it easier for you to plan your trips, since it will show you the price of the tolls that you will find on your journey.

A dynamic that Google is implementing in a few countries, but promises to expand it to more territories in the near future.

Google Maps begins to show the price of tolls on iOS and Android

Google Maps has tons of features that make it easy for us to access real-time data when we’re on a journey. We will find different types of data about the state of traffic in a certain area, either as we move or when we are planning the trip.

And now a new option is added. As the Google team mentioned, Maps is starting to show the price of tolls. That is, when you open the app to plan a trip from A to B, Google Maps will show you the estimated price of the tolls that are found during that journey. They will not be data at the individual level, but rather an estimate of the total cost of all the tolls on the road.

To provide this data, different factors that could influence the price of the toll will be taken into account, for example, the day of the week. And as a bonus, the app will allow you to select whether you want to see the price of the toll with special passes or not.

And if you directly want to avoid pejae routes, you can set this criteria from the Maps app settings. Just select “Avoid tolls” and when it suggests a route for your trip, it will show you routes without tolls.

This new feature, available in the Google Maps app for iOS and Android, will start rolling out in a few countries, including India, Indonesia, Japan and the US, covering more than 2,000 toll roads. And as they have mentioned, they hope to bring this new dynamic to other countries in the near future.