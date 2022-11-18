Google Maps: a new filter allows you to display only fast charging stations

Google is constantly improving all of its services. The improvement of the day concerns owners of electric cars. Thanks to the new filter offered in the application, they will be able to know at a glance where the nearest fast charging station is.

Google Maps just keeps getting better. In addition to being full of new features in virtual reality, such as this feature that helps to obtain information about our surroundings through the camera of your smartphone, Google Maps now offers a feature that will probably save the day for many motorists on the edge of running out of gas. Indeed, the mapping application now shows the position of fast charging stations.

Google Maps already displayed information about electric charging stations: how far away they are, how many are available. Now, if you enter “electric charging station” and activate the “fast charging” filter, Google Maps will show only charging stations with a capacity of at least 50 kW. In the same idea of ​​convenience, you can also filter stations that do not offer the right type of plug for your vehicle. This new feature has already been rolled out worldwide, on both Android and iOS.

Google Maps is an increasingly essential application. Whether you are a pedestrian, motorist or even cyclist, the list of its useful or simply stunning features continues to grow. Among those that we appreciate the most, let’s mention Immersive View, available since last month. The latter works in concert with Street View and allows you tovirtually explore shops and restaurants from Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. Hopefully it will soon be available in France.

Google is not only interested in individuals. Google Maps now includes technology that helps determine the most energy-efficient route, whether you’re driving a thermal or electric vehicle. The Mountain View company will make this technology available to companies to enable them to achieve economies of scale. This API is not yet available, but Google said it should be available before the end of the year.

