Google makes it easy to track reminders from Android

If you are one of those who write down all the pending tasks, but then forget to check the reminders, you will be interested in Google’s new proposal to quickly follow up from your mobile.

Without complicating yourself too much or resorting to other apps, you can have a direct access to see all the scheduled reminders.

How to create and keep track of reminders from Android

If you use the Google Assistant to set reminders on your different compatible devices, you will be interested in knowing the new dynamics that Google offers you.

The Google app with Discover, its section with the Assistant functions and its multiple features, offers a series of options that allow us to customize the type of content we want to see and follow up on matters that interest us.

And now it becomes a little more practical with a new shortcut to go directly to the “Reminders” section. Yes, now you will have access to that section directly from the menu.

You just have to go to the Google app and click on the avatar of your account to see “Reminders” along with the rest of the available options. Once you enter this section you will find all the reminders that you have created.

And if you haven’t created any yet, you’ll see a series of reminder suggestions that could make your routine easier. For example, “throw out the trash every Sunday night”, “exercise every morning”, among other suggestions that you can customize according to your needs.

Or you can create a reminder from scratch from this section just by pressing “+”. You will only have to put a title, establish a place, a date and time. And if it is a recurring reminder then you can specify that it be repeated daily, weekly, monthly or annually. And of course, you can set the period of time you want, for example, every Monday, 2 times a day, every 3 days until October 30, etc.

You will see that the reminders are organized with the due date in mind, so with just a glance you will know what your next to-do is. As you complete them, they will disappear from the list. Or in the case of recurring reminders, you will see that they automatically change the date to the next due date.