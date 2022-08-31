Google makes it easy to save content that we like from the mobile

Collections are one of the features that offers for users to save the they like while browsing the web. A simple way to save any article, image or content that interests us and organize them under different themes.

A dynamic that we can implement both from the and from the desktop version. However, this function offered by Google requires the user to open the web page of interest to save it in the Collections.

A system that is streamlined, as mentioned in 9to5Google, since Google now allows users to save content in collections directly from search results.

How to save content in Google collections

If you’re browsing search results from Chrome and you’re interested in some suggested content, but don’t want to read it right away, you can save it to one of your collections. Yes, directly from the search results by clicking on the menu with the three dots.

A dynamic similar to what we find when we use the “Add to reading list” option, but with the advantage of being able to organize it in your collections. For example, if you see a recipe you like in your search results, you can select it to save it to your “Recipes” collection.

It will be easy to assign an element to the corresponding category, since when we select a search result and choose to save it in a collection, a menu with the created collections will open. So you just have to check the corresponding collection and that’s it.

And of course, anything you save to your collections from iOS or Android will sync with the desktop version. A simple dynamic to save any content that you do not want to lose sight of or consult later, be it an article, recipe, book, programs, among other possibilities.