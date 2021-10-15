Google makes it easy to navigate search results from mobile

Google is implementing a new dynamic on mobile that will make it easier to scroll through search results.

If you are one of those who extends beyond the first search results, it will help you to have the next update from Google for your search engine.

Google has “continuous scrolling” for mobile searches

If you frequently use Google from your mobile, you will have come across the “See more” when you are scrolling through the search results. While not a hassle, Google wants this dynamic to be faster and more intuitive.

And for that, it has implemented continuous scrolling. That is, when you scroll through the search results you will have a seamless scrolling, until all possible results are completed.

We are making browsing search results more fluid and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. Now when you get to the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information

So if you can’t find what you’re looking for in the first results that Google offers, you can scroll through all the suggestions without having to repeatedly “see more” to see more options.

Of course, the search results will continue to show all the sections that make it easy to find what we are looking for, such as the image carousel, terms with related searches, featured snippets, etc. While it may not make much of a difference, it is always appreciated when you can save interactions on mobile.

At the moment, this new dynamic is being implemented only in the United States for English searches. So it may take time until we see this “continuous scrolling” of Google searches from mobile.