HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceGoogle, maker of AI chatbot Bard, warns its employees about using chatbots

Google, maker of AI chatbot Bard, warns its employees about using chatbots

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686840389.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686840389.jpg
- Advertisement -

Here’s a piece of good, universal advice: Don’t share confidential information with an AI chatbot.

If you don’t believe me, then take it from Google, one of the biggest proponents of AI and the creator of its own AI chatbot, Bard.

According to a new report from Reuters(opens in a new tab), Google’s parent company Alphabet has warned employees about using AI chatbots, including Bard. Google employees were specifically advised against submitting any confidential information to Bard or any other AI chatbot. 

- Advertisement -

Users of ChatGPT, Bard, or other AI chatbots may not realize that the conversations they have with their newfound AI buddy don’t just stay in the chat. AI companies store the content of these chats. These companies have human workers who can access and review the messages sent between users and its AI chatbot.

In addition, researchers have found(opens in a new tab) that AI language models often train on the data submitted to them. The purpose of this is for the AI chatbot to “learn” how to better serve the user, but this can also result in AI chatbots sharing the information submitted by one users in its conversations with other users. OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT, also tells users on its website that it ” may use the data you provide us to improve our models.”

Neeva search engine: Google competitor now available in German

  • TAGS

Google’s not only advising its own employees about potential privacy issues when using AI chatbots, but it’s warning its users too – albeit the notice isn’t so easy to find.

The company updated(opens in a new tab) its Bard privacy notice page on its Google Support website earlier this month to include the following information, entirely in bold: “Please do not include information that can be used to identify you or others in your Bard conversations.

- Advertisement -

The best online AI course deals

Udemy logo
Udemy logo
Udemy logo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

What are IEM headphones and here are some of the best models today

Music is one of life's great passions. Whether you're on a long drive,...
Tech News

Xiaomi 14 Pro: leaked render shows familiar design and more specs are confirmed

New renderings released this weekend show that, unlike expected, the Xiaomi 14 Pro must...

More like this

X