Google licenses AI technology that identifies breast cancer

By Abraham
Google licenses AI technology that identifies breast cancer
Google announced last Monday (28) that it has licensed its search technology with artificial intelligence in breast cancer screening for medical company iCAD🇧🇷 It is the first time that the resource gains this commercial dimension, with the aim of improving current resources to detect diseases of the genre as soon as possible.

From that first step, the technology should reach clinical settings around 2024, according to Google’s communications manager, Nicole Linton. Commercial deployment depends on the success of ongoing testing that companies hope will validate the use of this AI on a larger scale.

This work has been under development for some years now and had greater repercussions in the medical world in 2020, when an article in the journal Nature showed that AI was better at detecting signs of cancer than several radiologists, in addition to having reduced false negatives and false positive results from thousands of mammograms studied.

iCAD plans to incorporate the AI ​​research model into its own tools, such as “ProFound AI,” which analyzes images from digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), an advanced imaging technique sometimes referred to as “3D mammography.” The tool scans DBT images to look for malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications.

The feature is also expected to be rolled out to your risk assessment tool, which provides personalized breast cancer risk estimates.

Naturally, the technology is still imperfect and has failed to detect signs of the disease in some exams pointed out by radiologists. Furthermore, there is still no “gold standard” for diagnosing cancer, which could make AI difficult to improve. The fact is that human collaboration is still critical to the success and advancement of this feature.

