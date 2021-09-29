Google lets you use your mobile as a controller to play Stadia on TV

The Google team announced a new feature for Stadia that will allow you to play on TV without using the official controller.

Yes, you can use your mobile, both Android and iOS, as a controller to play Stadia on your TV without the need for other controls.

How to use mobile to play on Google Stadia on TV

If you don’t have the official Stadia controller or the controller you use doesn’t have Bluetooth support, you now have a third option to play on your TV: use your mobile.

The dynamic proposed by Stadia gives you two options. You can use the touch screen of your mobile as a virtual remote. Or you can connect a third-party controller (that is compatible) with your mobile to play on TV. Setting either option is very simple, as it only depends on a few steps.

If you prefer to connect the controller to your mobile to use it as an intermediary to play Stadia on TV, just follow these steps:

First, make sure your mobile and your TV are connected to the same WiFi network.

Once you’ve verified that detail, open Stadia on your TV (Google TV or Android TV), find your avatar, and select Controller.

And on your mobile, open the Stadia app and select Controller >> Play on TV.

You will see that you will have to go through a brief linking process, so you will have to write the code that you will see on your TV on your mobile.

And if you want to use the mobile screen as a touch control, then you will have to do this:

Open the Stadia app on your TV (Google TV or Android TV)

Open the app on your mobile and click on the command notification to enable the option

If you don’t see the notification, don’t worry, you can perform the steps manually from the Stadia app on your mobile. Just click on Remote >> Phone touch remote >> Play on television.

Keep in mind that this setting is for televisions with Google TV and Android TV, so if you use Chromecast Ultra you will have to follow the steps detailed in the Google Help Center for Stadia.