Google lets you chat with meeting participants from Calendar

The Google Calendar is updated with an interesting integration that will save you from resorting to other tools.

If you want to specify any details of an event with the rest of the participants, you can do it directly from Calendar, thanks to its integration with Google Chat.

So you can chat with your contacts from Google Calendar

Google continues to integrate Chat into its main services. Now it is the turn of Calendar, which is updated by integrating Chat functions to make it easier for users to communicate with the rest of the participants of an event.

Yes, you can chat with the rest of the meeting participants directly from the Calendar interface. As you can see in the image, the Chat icon is added to the side of Calendar so that the user can display it and chat with the contacts mentioned in the scheduled event.

This will save you from having to leave Calendar and use other tools to communicate with meeting participants. So if there is a disagreement in the schedule, a delay in the meeting or something pending, you can report it through this means.

It will only be necessary to go to the event and click on the Chat icon to enable a group chat with all the members scheduled in the meeting. A dynamic that can be implemented both in the Google Calendar app and in its web version.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new function can only be used with event participants who are part of our organization. This will save you from having to remove guests and other users who are not part of the event management from the chat.

As mentioned by the Google team, this feature is only available to Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business users.