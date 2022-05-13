Google lets us see what the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and the Pixel tablet will look like

Google I/O 2022 is underway, and in addition to announcing that the Pixel 6a will arrive for €459 this summer, the search giant has also given us a first look at the upcoming Pixel 7 series.

With a design that evolves quite clearly from its predecessors, with an aluminum strip for the camera instead of glass, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will also have the next generation of Google’s Tensor processor.

Google has also revealed its next Pixel tablet, which comes with Android 12L, which means that the search giant is now betting on the tablet segment.

Unfortunately, the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is scheduled for the end of 2022, but Google has been kind enough to provide some data. Both phones will be available in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white), with the Pixel 7 also coming in Lemongrass (yellow), while the 7 Pro will be Hazel (which looks a bit green in the picture).

Referring to Pixel-tablet it will also be powered by a Tensor processor and will be designed to “complement your Pixel phone”.

The Pixel tablet appears to have a single rear camera that sticks out a bit, and sports rounded edges with 2-4 speakers. The power button is in the upper right corner (when the tablet appears to be in portrait mode) with the front camera positioned in the center of the frame when the tablet is in landscape mode.

The bad news is that the Pixel tablet won’t arrive until 2023, which means that Google will continue to be a latecomer to the tablet segment.