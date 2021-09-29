Google Lens will allow us to search by combining images with words

Google has announced (via: TheVerge) that Lens will be updated with very useful features very soon, although some will arrive first than others. The closest is the ability to search with images and words, a function that can be useful when looking for something specific.

In the example that they revealed, a person took part of another image (a t-shirt with a flower pattern) and looked for the image with the text “socks with this same pattern”. The result was that Google offered stockings (socks) with the same flower pattern, or at least a similar one. From there you can explore to buy what you are looking for.

Accurate searches

Lens will also be updated with specific functions in iOS and for the browser on the desktop, basically we can search for images with Google using one that we are seeing in the browser itself. In this way we can take only half of a photograph or even just a fragment of it to search more specifically. The show will come to the United States first and “very soon” to the rest of the world.

As if that were not enough, there is also a function similar to the search for images with words. It’s about photographing or recording something in real life and googling it with words. In the example published by Google we can see how someone takes a picture of a damaged part of their bicycle and seeks to “repair this”.

The result is that the search engine offers YouTube guides where that same part is repaired. A very useful function if, for example, you have no idea what the artifact that has decomposed is called.

These features will be available soon on mobile devices through the Google Lens app.