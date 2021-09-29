Google Lens will allow searches combining images with texts

Google is clear that it still has a lot of room for improvement in some aspects of its search experiences, and this has been revealed today at the Search On event, where, among other things, has announced an improvement in Google Lens that will enable searches by combining images and texts within the same queries.

For it, Google will make use of a new Artificial Intelligence technology called the Unified Multitasking Model, or MUM, which was presented at the last Google I / O event, and which is capable of simultaneously understanding existing information from a wide range of media, including videos, images, among others, allowing you to extract data, connections and concepts that will help in search capabilities.



And taking into account that Google Lens already allows a series of functions to be carried out based on what the user sees with their mobile phone’s camera, such as translating posters, identifying objects, and more, the addition of text in searches will allow that users can specify what they need based on an image.

Google gives an example of searching for socks that have the same pattern as in the photograph of a shirt including the text “socks with this pattern”, or even trying to find a broken element of a bicycle whose name is unknown, and to which the camera is pointed, to carry out its repair indicating “how to repair”.

This all sounds good but the bad thing is that it will take several months for these improvements in searches with Google Lens to become a reality since, according to Google, it will have to go through “rigorous tests and evaluations”

This is still the beginning of search improvements, as The company also plans to incorporate MUM into its main search engine and its video search engine., which will allow users to be able to be more precise in their queries while Google will be able to address some aspects that until now has been weakening in some of its services by not allowing the combination of elements in search queries.

In this way, Google will feel “more useful” in the face of improvements in searches thanks to Artificial Intelligence, which is enabling similar advances on other platforms, such as Pinterest and its visual search capabilities, and more when to In certain searches, users are increasingly choosing to turn to other applications, neglecting the capabilities of Google.

More information: Google