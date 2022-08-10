Google Lens: this way you can translate sentences, copy text from photos and solve mathematical problems

Lens to solve equations. POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY GOOGLE LENS



Google Lens is a tool integrated into the app Google (available for both iOS and Android) that allows you to search for information from images or objects found in the analog world.

Just point the camera towards a text, person, monument or whatever so that the system searches for similar photos and relevant information on the subject. Also, it is possible to use the tool from images that are on the mobile or in the cloud.

The system is powered by artificial intelligence that uses the smartphone camera Y machine learning not only to detect objects but also to analyze it and offer different actions in relation to that search.

Thanks to this technology it is possible to identify the breed of an animal, know the name of the statue that we are seeing on a tour and even copy texts or make translations.

How to activate Lens

The first step is knowing where Lens is located. As previously mentioned, it is available in Google Photos.

To make use of this tool you have to open that application, click on a photo and press on the square icon with a dot in the middle that says Lens, which is in the lower margin.

Click on the photo and press on the Google Lens option

Once this is done, a menu with several options will be displayed: translate, text, search, homework, shopping, places and dinner. You must choose the desired option and the system after a few seconds will perform the action as indicated.

Google Lens can also be downloaded as a standalone app from the Play Store and iOS. Once the app is downloaded, it is used as indicated in the previous step.

It is possible not only to read photos but also to give access to the camera to be able to scan images in real time. Lens can also be summoned from the Google search engine. The icon appears right next to the camera icon.

Lens can also be summoned from the Google search engine

The features available in Google Lens

1. Translate

The first option on the list is translate. Here you just have to press on the photo of a text (or point to a text), choose Lens and within the menu, the option that says ‘translate’, indicating which language you want to convert the text to.

After a few seconds, the system will return the result. Later you can choose to copy the text to have it available in any document.

Google Lens allows you to translate and copy the text

2. Text

The option text allows you to copy and paste the content, to have it available in a notepad, an email or wherever. This can be useful if you want to retrieve content from an image: be it a fragment of a song, a restaurant menu, a book, an essay, etc.

You can also choose the ‘listen’ option. In that case the system will read the content of the photographed text. This option is interesting, especially for people with visual disabilities.

Google Lens offers the option to hear a text aloud

3. Search

This alternative, as its name indicates, causes artificial intelligence to read the photo and search for information linked to that image on the web.

The related data will depend on the analyzed photograph. The name of the photographed building could be obtained; points of reference; data on species or breeds (if an animal was photographed); summaries or reviews (if it is the image of a book), etc.

The system will do a web search based on the uploaded photo

4. Math and other homework

lenses too allows you to solve equations as well as questions about history, science, computers, etc. To activate this alternative, click on the ‘task’ option.

In mathematical queries, it is necessary to clarify that in some cases you will see not only the result but also the step by step, which is very interesting to learn.

In the event that it is a question on some other topic, the system will return a highlighted answer and many other associated results.

Google Lens can be used to scan equations on paper

5. Shopping

this tool allows you to scan an object in a physical or virtual store, and compare prices, search for similar artifacts in other businesses, and even filter the information according to different parameters.

It is also possible to scanr the barcode of a product so that the search can be done with greater precision.

Please note that Shopping results are available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Spain, United States, Philippines, United States , Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

6. Places

The option places used to identify the name of a site. The image is simply analyzed and the search engine will return results on the photographed place.

This is especially interesting when tourism is done because you will be able to know information about monuments, historical cities, museums and much more.

Places offers data on monuments, sites, etc.

7. Dinner

With this tool you obtains from the name of the dish to the ingredients to prepare them or places where can you find that food.

Ideal for when a last-minute craving arises and you don’t exactly remember the name of that dish that was enjoyed so much.